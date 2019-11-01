Williams Uchemba Rents Apartment For Crippled Woman And Her 7 Children (Video)
crippled woman abandoned by her husband with her seven children has benefited from the philanthropy of actor williams Uchemba.
Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba has come to the rescue of a crippled woman whose husband abandoned her with their 7 children.
It was gathered that the woman has been crippled for the past 4 years and as a result of that, her husband jilted her.
Uchemba explained that although it is a rented apartment but plans are in motion to get the woman and her children a permanent residence. He also disclosed that capital for business has been provided for her.
Taking to his Instagram handle Williams Uchemba wrote:
“By the help of the almighty God i am happy to announce that Mrs Patricia has moved into her new home, even though it’s a rented apartment it won’t be for long as we have embarked on building her a house, a property she can call her own and never worry about rent I believe that will be very sustainable for her.
“And we are also giving her the capital she needs to start up her provision store business. I want to thank each and everyone that contributed one way or the other wether through service or financial contribution, your N500, N1000 And even more went a long way and I can’t even begin to mention the good news and testimonies we’ve been receiving from some of you guys that have.
“My target is to get One million people( on a long term plan) off the street and give them a new life and hope. So I urge us to contribute anything as little as N500 to N1000 to enable us add to what we have to build Mrs Patricia a home”.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
