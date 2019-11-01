Home | News | General | EPL: Why Manchester United cannot defeat Bournemouth – Charlie Nicholas

A former Arsenal star, Charlie Nicholas has predicted that Manchester United would not be able to beat Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on Saturday

United head into the game fresh from their impressive 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the League Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.



Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s men have won their last three games in all competitions.

The Red Devils have only won three of their opening 10 games in the Premier League this season and they will be keen to continue their recent revival with a win at Bournemouth.

However, Nicholas believes that Bournemouth are likely to be too strong for United.

Nicholas told Sky Sports, “Bournemouth have always been strong and plausible at home and they have players like Callum Wilson and Josh King who are always a handful.

“There is a lovely question mark at the front and the back with Manchester United. They have a bit more potency with Anthony Martial leading the line.

“It was a fabulous result for United at Norwich. Bournemouth can upset teams so you never know with them. Norwich are not Bournemouth, who are much more consistent at home.

“It is a dangerous game again and I do not see Man United winning this.

“The manager and the players cannot explain Man Utd. Bournemouth will play an attack-minded game and play some good football. Sit back and enjoy this one.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...