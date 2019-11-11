Home | News | General | SPORTEPL: Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold names toughest opponent

Liverpool right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as his toughest opponent.



He said coming against his international teammate was a “massive learning curve” for him.

Despite already facing the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 21-year-old noted that it was Rashford that has given him the toughest time.

Alexander-Anold could not hold Rashford as the United front-man scored twice in the opening 25 minutes to seal all three points for Jose Mourinho’s United in March 2018.

Reflecting on the experience, the defender told The Athletic, “[Rashford was] the toughest in terms of a direct opponent and someone getting on top of me in professional football,” Alexander-Arnold told The Athletic.

“I’d say I underestimated him. It was a massive learning curve for me. It was something that I hated happening

“As a Liverpool player it’s probably the worst game of the season to perform like that. But when things like that happen you have to learn from them.

“It was a wake-up call. You hate days like that. You don’t want to experience that. You remember how it felt and that makes you try everything you possibly can to ensure you don’t have another one like it.”

