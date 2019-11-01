EPL: Wes Brown names Leicester City player Man United should sign
Former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown has named one Premier League player that could help the club recover from their recent poor run of form.
According to Brown, Leicester City’s James Maddison would be such a good signing for United.
“I love it because Grealish and Maddison play in their own little way,” he told 888 Sport.
“He can always see the pass.
“Maddison has always been good and he’s a threat getting into the box.
"These are two young English players who would definitely help the United squad."
