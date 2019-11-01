Home | News | General | EPL: Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Liverpool identified

Former Liverpool star, Jason McAteer, has identified Steven Gerrard as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Anfield.

McAteer believes Gerrard would make a good appointment when Klopp decides to leave Anfield.



Gerrard is in second season in charge of Scottish giants Rangers after a successful playing career with Liverpool.

Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain, started his coaching career with the club’s academy and has enjoyed great success since taking charge at Rangers in May 2018.

Rangers finished second on the Scottish Premier League last season, and are currently level on points with Celtic at the top.

They are preparing to face Hearts in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

And McAteer believes it will not be long before he makes his way back to Anfield.

“Steven Gerrard made a clever move going to Rangers to begin his management career,” McAteer told the Racing Post.

“And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if stop two on his journey is Anfield.

“I’ve got an inkling that Gerrard will be the next Liverpool manager at the start of the 2021-22 season.

“I’m confident Liverpool will win the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp and then he’ll stick around to try to retain the trophy for another season.

“And whether he succeeds or fails, my hunch is that he’ll walk away at that point and Stevie will step into his shoes.

“With Stevie, he would be able to walk into a dressing room full of fabulous players and have an outstanding opportunity to continue Jurgen’s work. And of course he would be given a lot of time by fans because of his reputation and his legacy.

“He would certainly look at what Frank Lampard has achieved at Chelsea, where he is doing a magnificent job.

“I’m sure Frank would tell you he hadn’t expected it to go this well but he always had the cushion of knowing he had time in the bank because of his status among the fans at Stamford Bridge.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...