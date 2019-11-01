Home | News | General | EPL: Dimitar Berbatov predicts Watford vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Wolves, Bournemouth vs Man Utd

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has predicted some of this weekend’s English Premier League, EPL, fixtures.



Manchester United will take on Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon following a 3-1 victory over Norwich City in their last Premier League encounter.

Arsenal will host Wolves at Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea will face Watford in an away Premier League fixture.

Speaking with Metro UK, Berbatov gave his predictions.

Watford vs Chelsea: “Watford v Chelsea. I like the way this Chelsea team play. Frank Lampard is giving chances to young players and, even though they lost to United, it’s paying off. Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and the rest of this Blues team are playing good football. Watford, on the other hand, are in trouble. Since returning as manager, Quique Sánchez Flores has tightened up the defence and made them more competitive, but they still desperately need to get their first league win of the season. I don’t think that’ll happen on Saturday and Chelsea will continue their form at Vicarage Road.”

Bournemouth vs Man United: “Bournemouth v Man Utd. The hosts haven’t won since September but Eddie Howe’s men are always well organised and, even though they’ve struggled to score recently, they’re still in the top half of the table, just two places below seventh-placed United. Momentum is so important in football. It can get a team over the line for a narrow win even if they’re not performing at their best. Of course, pundits are fickle and, as soon as United lose, they will say that nothing has changed and the club are doomed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so United have to keep winning. I think they’ll edge this tricky game.”

Arsenal vs Wolves: “Arsenal v Wolves. Arsenal have problems, as we saw in the 2-2 draw with Palace last weekend and it remains to be seen if Unai Emery will retain Granit Xhaka as captain and restore Mesut Ozil to his Premier League line-up. Wolves are solid, counter-attacking team who stunned Man City last month but I think Arsenal can win this one and keep a rare clean sheet.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...