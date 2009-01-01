Home | News | General | Why Osibanjo is the most trustworthy vice president in Nigeria - Emir of Daura

- The emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar, commends Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his dedication to the Buhari administration

- Faruk Umar says Osinbajo has the best interest of Nigeria on his mind

- The monarch notes that the traditional institutions in the state and the country will continue to identify with the Buhari-led administration

The emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar, has commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo was in Daura for the turbanning ceremony of Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Musa Haro.

Haro was bestowed with one of the Daura emirate’s highest traditional title, Danmadamin Daura, by the emir.

Umar described Osibanjo as the most trustworthy vice president of Nigeria who has the best interest of Nigeria on his mind.

The emir said that the traditional institutions in the state and the country would continue to identify with the Buhari-led administration.

The royal father noted that the turbanning of Haro as a district head without a portfolio was due to his contributions to the development of the emirate and Nigeria at large.

Prominent among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony were the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, Gov Nasiru El Rufai of Kaduna State and the deputy governors of Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe and Kano states.

[embedded content]

