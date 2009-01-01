Home | News | General | Wolves earn priceless point at the Emirates after playing a draw with Arsenal

- Arsenal vs Wolves ended 1-1 at the Emirates as the Gunners were forced to a 1-1 draw by the away side

- Raul Jimenez headed home the equalizer to cancel out Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's first half goal

- The result leaves Arsenal in fifth place on 17 points while are 11th with 13 points

Unai Emery’s Arsenal were left frustrated by Wolves after a 1-1 stalemate cupped off a turbulent week for the Gunners.

Wolves dominated for long periods of the game and despite falling behind in the first half to a Pierre Emerick Aubameyang goal, they clawed back into the game through a Raul Jimenez's header.

Notably, Wolves are now unbeaten in eight matches in London.

Wolves repeatedly carved the Arsenal defence and at some point, it looked like it would be one of those days for Nuno's side.

It should have been Arsenal's game for the taking after Lacazette squared the ball to Aubameyang for the opener but it was Wolves who showed more intent.

Just before the break, Matt Doherty forced a superb save from Benrd Leno in an attack that built momentum for the away side after the break.

Ruben Neves also forced another decent save from the Arsenal keeper early in the second half.

Wolves still had momentum after their equalizer and almost snatched a dramatic winner through Diogo Jota.

The draw leaves Arsenal on fifth place with 17 points, three adrift of London rivals Chelsea who play Watford later today.

