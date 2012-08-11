Home | News | General | Most exciting facts about Rachel Riley: age, net worth, and her personal life

Have you heard the news about the Rachel Riley pregnancy? Millions of people adore the Countdown star. Explore more about this stunning celebrity.

Rachel Riley is a beautiful woman and a happy wife. This pretty woman proved that putting Maths skills into practice might bring you a fortune if you work hard. Moreover, she inspires people all around her to develop their skills.

Rachel Riley profile summary

What is Rachel Riley age?

The birthplace of R. Riley is the city of Rochford in Essex, United Kingdom. The girl saw the world on January 11 in 1986. Her parents, Christopher and Cecilia, raised her in Thorpe Bay, in Southend-on-Sea.

She went to the independent Thorpe Hall School and Southend High School for Girls, a grammar school, where she obtained four As at A-Level. After graduation from school, she continued her studies at Oriel College, which she has successfully finished with an upper second-class honours degree.

At present, the TV presenter is 33 years old. While looking at this beautiful woman, you might wonder: “What is the name of Rachel Riley husband?”

How much do you know about Rachel Riley partner?

On August 11, 2012, Rachel got married to Jamie Gilbert. They met each other while studying at the University of Oxford. Unfortunately, in November 2013, the couple announced their split after a 16-month marriage.

The same year, the TV presenter took part in a British television dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with Pasha Kovalev. People noticed that there was something more than just dancing between these two and started to question whether he was Rachel Riley boyfriend.

After the show ended, Rachel Riley and Pasha started dating. The lovebirds got married in June 2019, in Las Vegas.

The ceremony was a big secret. To confirm the news about Rachel Riley Pasha Kovalev wedding, the TV host posted a picture of themselves on Instagram:

What is Rachel Riley net worth in 2019?

According to spearswms.com, the net worth of the TV presenter in 2019 is £3.4 million. What are the sources of such a fortune?

Rachel Riley Countdown star started to work when she was young. Over time, she grew up as a personality and developed her skills as an employee. She interned at Deutsche Bank in London during a university vacation.

Then, she had some experience working as an analyst for a price comparison website. Later, she applied for the position of a TV presenter. That was the starting point of her successful career on Channel 4’s Countdown. Soon, she became a famous media personality with a pretty good salary.

Here are some of her projects:

Countdown;

The Gadget Show;

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown;

Strictly Come Dancing;

Would I Lie To You (BBC);

It’s Not Rocket Science for ITV (she was a co-presenter in it);

Several TV quiz shows;

Celebrity Mastermind;

Million Pound Drop;

Pointless Celebrities (BBC 1);

The Chase (ITV);

Fifteen to One (Channel 4);

The Bank Job;

Fantasy Football Club;

Follow the Football;

Soccer AM (Sky Sports);

Friday Night Football on Sky Sports;

Football Focus (BBC 1);

Shows on MUTV;

BBC Radio 5 Live;

It seems that she has boundless energy to do her work, promote math and science to young people, help them to develop their skills, and raise money for charity events.

What about her children? Does the Rachel Riley Pasha family have children?

Is Rachel Riley pregnant?

The fans of the Countdown star were a bit shocked last year after seeing their favourite TV presenter holding a newborn in a picture that she posted on Instagram.

A bit later, she confirmed that baby was not hers.

In May 2019, the TV presenter announced her pregnancy. This will be the first child of Pasha and Rachel Riley. The media star used the Channel 4 board to reveal this news.

You can see her posing with her arms on the baby bump and the anagram “RTINYMATE,” standing for “maternity.”

At present, they live in London and expect to become happy parents soon.

We hope that Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev will share pictures of their newborn on social media so that we all can share their happiness.

