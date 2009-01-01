Home | News | General | How police will ensure credible elections in Kogi, Bayelsa - IGP Adamu

- IGP Mohammed Adamu says the police will draw from its experiences from the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fear and credible elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi state

- Adamu says the police will give the INEC the necessary support to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all political parties

- The police boss notes that the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country

The inspector general of police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, on Saturday, November 2, pledged that the police would be professional and neutral in the conduct of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayalsa states.

The IGP stated this in Lafia at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Adamu said that the police would draw from its experiences from the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fear and credible elections in the two states.

According to him, the police force will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all political parties.

He also said that the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country.

The IGP further expressed gratitude to the people of Lafia for honouring him and promised not to disappoint them.

“There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home. I will continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu added.

In his address, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, said the state was proud of Adamu and his achievements since his assumption of duty as IGP.

The governor also commended him for his efforts at instilling professionalism into the force and promoting the welfare of personnel.

Sule also expressed gratitude to him for efforts to establish a Mobile Police training School, Police College and Police Public Relations (PPRO) training school in Nasarawa State.

He said that these institutions would go a long way in curtailing criminality in the state.

Earlier, Hudu Musa, Chairman of the forum, said that the reception was in honour of the contributions of the IGP, who is from Lafia, in internal security of the country.

Meanwhile, as the Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections fast approaches, INEC has warned of impending violence.

The chairman of the electoral commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, gave the warning at the inter-agency security meeting between the commission and security agencies on Friday, November 1.

He said there were indications that politicians had mobilised thugs from within and outside the states to disrupt the election process.

