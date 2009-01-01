Home | News | General | Katie Jarvis: top facts about the actress

How much do you know about Katie Jarvis? The English actress is best known for her work in "EastEnders", “10 Minute Tales”, “Two Graves,” “Suspects” and “True Horror.” Her talent has earned her several awards and nominations. Find out more about the star now.

Haley Slater, Katie Jarvis EastEnders character, will undoubtedly draw your attention if you decide to watch the British soap opera one day. Millions of fans adore her acting. When she went off the screen, everyone wanted to know the reason. What is she doing now?

Here is what we know about her.

Katie Jarvis profile summary

What is Katie Jarvis age?

The actress comes from Dagenham. She was born in the family of a painter, Paul, and a housewife, Tamara. The girl was born on June 22 in 1991. She is 28 years old at the moment. Apart from Katie, the family had three more children: Beckie, Jodie-May, and Charmaine.

At the age of 16, a casting director discovered her while she was having an argument with her boyfriend. The Brian Hanlon Katie Jarvis quarrel is what began her career in acting.

Although Katie Jarvis teeth were not perfect, she managed to draw attention to her personality thanks to her talent in acting.

The girl had to pass through three auditions before she got the lead role of Mia Williams in the drama “Fish Tank.” This movie soon brought her popularity and many awards.

Katie Jarvis' life after EastEnders

After Katie Jarvis EastEnders character left Albert Square in February 2019, we saw no comments on what was going on with the actress at that time. If you have tried to find Katie Jarvis actress social media profiles, we have some bad news for you: she has none. She had a Twitter account, but now it is no longer active.

Later, fans saw her in an Essex retail store. She was wearing an all-black uniform and a baseball cap. Finally, she broke the silence. It turns out that now, she occupies the position of a security guard in a B&M store in Romford.

She later mentioned that she is not embarrassed by her job as she is doing it to take care of her children. Moreover, she likes to learn new things.

Katie Jarvis is an amazing actress famous for her role in EastEnders. At the moment, the young star is working as a security guard in a store, a position that has had people job-shaming her.

