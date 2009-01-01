Home | News | General | Obaseki discloses next action after attack at Oshiomhole’s residence

- Governor Godwin Obaseki resolves to continue to pursue peace in the APC

- Obaseki says it is unfortunate that the attack on his convoy occurred at the residence of the APC national chairman

- Sources close to Oshiomole say the chairman was inside his room when he heard about the attack

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has resolved to continue to pursue peace as a means of resolving differences within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki made the statement on Saturday, November 2, when speaking on an attack on his convoy which occurred at the country home of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

The Nation reports that the governor said it was unfortunate that such an attack occurred at the residence of the APC national chairman.

“It is really unfortunate that thing has degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace and we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years”.

“I am not sure that if I went to the house of the National Chairman of the People’s Democractic Party, they will not attack me the way they did in the house of our chairman," Obaseki said.

Sources close to Oshiomole told the Nation that the APC chairman was inside his room when he got wind of the attack.

They said before he came out of the house, the governor and his entourage had already gone.

Oshiomole was said to have been furious when he heard of the development and all efforts by him for his expected guests to return failed.

Legit.ng had reported that the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki and that of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu were reportedly attacked by suspected thugs in Edo state.

The Nation reports that the governor and the monarch were reportedly attacked while driving into the Iyamho residence of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

The incident was said to have occurred after they attended the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho.

Police sources told the newspaper that the dignitaries were invited for lunch by Oshiomhole but were attacked by suspected thugs.

