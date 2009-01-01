Home | News | General | There are evil spirits in government house - southeast governor cries out

The governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has said there are evil spirits in the government house.

Daily Trust reports that the Governor made the statement on Saturday, November 2, at the province of the niger, Anglican prayer rally in Anambra state.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Solo Chukwubelu, urged the church to pray for the evil spirits to leave the government house permanently so that the government can provide quality services to the people.

“In the government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,” he said.

Legit.ng could not verify if the evil spirits the governor was referring to was symbolic or real.

Meanwhile, after multiple incidents leading to the death of residents in Anambra, the state government has announced the restriction of movement of vehicles laden with petroleum products.

The announcement was confirmed by Ifeanyi Aniago, senior special assistant on youth development and digital entrepreneurship to Governor Willie Obiano.

According to the announcement by the government, vehicles conveying petroleum products would now be stopped from plying roads in the state during day time.

