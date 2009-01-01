Home | News | General | Breaking: Suspected thugs reportedly attack Governor Obaseki’s convoy at Oshiomhole’s residence

The convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki and that of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu were reportedly attacked by suspected thugs in Edo state.

The Nation reports that the governor and the monarch were reportedly attacked while driving into the Iyamho residence of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

The incident was said to have occurred after they attended the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho.

Police sources told the newspaper that the dignitaries were invited for lunch by Oshiomhole but were attacked by suspected thugs.

Meanwhile, Senator Rochas Okorocha has warned that the All Progress Congress (APC) might lose power in 2023 if the internal crisis within the ranks of the party's leadership continues.

The Nation reports that Okorocha who gave the warning on Saturday, November 2, in Kano state, cited the feud between the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole and Governor Godwin Obasaki of Edo state as one of the internal crisis in the party.

The senator said a political party should be a group of people who share common political interests and beliefs. He noted that the existence of a persistent internal crisis in any party showed that the said party does not have a common ideology among its members

He advised Oshiomole and Obasaki to reconcile their differences, noting that a party that is divided can never stand.

