Chelsea moved to 3rd in the Premier League following victory over Watford at Vicarage Road

Watford vs Chelsea ended 2-1 in favour of Frank Lampard's side as they recorded their fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic both scored in each half of the match as Gerard Delefeou got Waford's only goal of the match from a spot-kick.

Chelsea got their noses in front after a delightful pass from Jorginho found Abraham who was on hand to apply an instinctive finish to make it 1-0 after just five minutes played.

Ben Foster then made three world-class saves to keep out Willian, Mason Mount and Jorginho's effort to keep his side in the match.

Gerard Delefeou had the Hornets' best chance in the first half after finding his way into Chelsea's 18-yard area but his effort went agonizingly wide.

Watford almost level matters two minutes after the restart but Kurt Zouma threw himself into an Andre Gray's point-blank shot to save the goal-bound move.

Mount for the second time in the match brought out the best in Foster following a swift counter-attacking move involving Jorginho and Willian in the 49th minute.

Goalscorer turned provider as Abraham gave Christian Pulisic across the six-yard box for the American to double Chelsea's lead with a simple finish. 2-0 it was to Lampard's side.

Pulisic almost grabbed his second two minutes later but Forster had to make a save with his legs as the scoreline remain 2-0.

Watford were given a lifeline after the VAR confirmed Jorginho tripped Delefeou in the box and the Spaniard converted the spot-kick to make it 2-1 with ten minutes left to play.

Chelsea had Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank in injury time as he saved a Forster's diving header as the Blues ran away with a 2-1 win.

