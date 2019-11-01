Home | News | General | Border closure: Agric minister reassures farmers of government support
Chelsea moved to 3rd in the Premier League following victory over Watford at Vicarage Road
Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, Edo Varsity Chancellor, others attacked at Oshiomhole’s house

Border closure: Agric minister reassures farmers of government support



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Border closure: Agric minister reassures farmers of government support

Border closure: Agric minister reassures farmers of government support

Hon. Mustapha Shehuri, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development on Saturday reassured farmers on accessibility of better farming equipment and government support.

Shehuri gave the assurance when he visited the Livestock House of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Kaduna.

Shehuri said that the visit was to make sure that the staff and management team were working in line with the objectives of government of improving the farmers capacity toward food production.

Shehuri said that the farming equipment being procured by the ministry would be sold to farmers at 50 per cent discount to improve their production amidst the border closure saga.

“We will make sure the equipment go to the people they are meant for because procurement of the equipment is an investment by the government to achieve its policy of diversification through the agricultural sector.

“With the border closure and diversification policy, we now produce the rice we consume, which is a positive result as against two to three years ago when we were importing 90 per cent of our rice.

“The border closure has now made rice farmers to be smiling to the banks, it has created more jobs, not only on rice but also other commodities that we consume.”

Shehuri described Nigerian farmers as the most hard working people in the country, saying, “they work tirelessly even without assistance from the government to improve the country’s economy.

“We look at agriculture as a business and we assure Nigerians of better jobs from the type of growth that will result from it,” Shehure said.

Responding, the North West Zonal Director of the ministry, Mr Owolabi Mathew described the minister’s visit as a good omen which would enhance the capability of staff of the ministry.

“The visit will help the minister forward our challenges in relations to farmers and suggest viable means of addressing them at the headquarters for development of agricultural sector,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 137