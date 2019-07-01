Home | News | General | Kano govt to intensify efforts on security across 44 local councils
Kano govt to intensify efforts on security across 44 local councils



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

Kano State Government says it will intensify security measures in all the 44 local government areas in the state.

Deputy Governor Nasiru Gawuna of the state announced this on Saturday in Daura in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Gawuna said that the state government would achieve this through continue supports of security agencies by establishing synergy and harmonious working relationship among them.

He noted that government was making efforts to unravel the whereabouts of the abducted persons and children in the state.

”We have so far discovered and received 14 children who were abducted by some faceless individuals,” he said.

According to him, the Gov.Abdullahi Ganduje led-administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy in every nooks and crannies of the state,

“We have voted huge amount of money in the 2019 budget for roads, hospitals and other essential services as well”, he said.

The deputy governor lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari administration for repositioning Nigeria by restoring its inherent deficits in infrastructure, corruption and moral rectitude.

Gawuna was in Daura to witness the turburning ceremony of Buhari’s nephew, Musa Haro as Danmadamin Daura by the emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar

Vanguard Nigeria News

