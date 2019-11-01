Home | News | General | Kenyan, Ethiopians shine at Abeokuta 10 KM JAC Marathon race

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 21 year old Kenyan athlete, Biwott Kemboi on Saturday beat over 3,000 athletes in the maiden Abeokuta 10 kilometers Marathon race after completing the race in 28 minutes, sixteen seconds.

Ahletes from 18 countries took part in the race tagged “JAC Motors Abeokuta 10KM Marathon Race 2019.”

Kemboi went home with $5,000 overall prize in the male category, while an Ethiopian, Tadu Nare who crossed the finish line in 33 minutes and 43 seconds clinched $5,000 overall prize in the female category prize.

Two Ethiopians Rotich John and Alemneh Tegene came second and third in the male category after completing the race in 29 minutes and four seconds, and 30 minutes and sixteen seconds respectively.

For the indigenous athletes, Emmanuel Gyang won N1,000,000 first prize in the male category and fourth overall, having crossed the finish line in 31 minutes and one seconds.

Nigeria’s Fadekemi Olude went home with N1,000,000 first prize for the female category completing the race in 37 minutes and 29 seconds.

Speaking shortly he presented medals to the winners, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun applauded organiser of the race and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade, for bringing the race to the state.

Abiodun who described sport as a unifying factor, vowed that his government would brand and uplift the state through sporting events.

Abiodun branded himself as a governor who is fit and healthy, saying he demonstrates that through 30 minutes exercise daily.

He submitted that sports enhance healthy living, saying “there are chances that you won’t smoke when you do regular exercise.”

“I am not an unfit governor. I do exercise 30 minutes every day. I have done that today and I can demonstrate that to you. I regret I did not come early to join them in the race. I am a healthy governor,” Abiodun said.

Olopade, who was Sports commissioner in the state, said he was happy to return home in order to organise “a world-class Marathon race.”

He disclosed that the next edition of the marathon race would take place in Remo, Ogun East Senatorial district in December.

Vanguard News

