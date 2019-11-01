Turkey to send ISIS prisoners to home countries
Turkey’s interior minister, Suleyman Soylu said the country is ready to send captured ISIS members back to their home countries.
Turkey’s minister revealed this plan while he lamented the European inaction on the situation of ISIS prisoners.
Europe according to Soylu abandoned Turkey to deal with ISIS alone which is unacceptable.
“That is not acceptable to us. It’s also irresponsible,”
“We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries,” he told Reuters.
Turkey has captured some escaped IS members in northeastern Syria over the last month after it launched a military incursion there.
