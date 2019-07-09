Home | News | General | Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai grace turbanning ceremony in Daura
Turkey to send ISIS prisoners to home countries
Border closure: Our members’ jobs threathened, says Union leader

Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai grace turbanning ceremony in Daura



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
VP Osinbajo with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan
VP Osinbajo with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Daura, Katsina state, attended the turbanning ceremony of Alhaji Musa Haro as Dan Madamin Daura by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.

Dan Madamin is one of the highest traditional titles in the Daura Emirate Council.

The vice president graced the event alongside Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

The event also attracted the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, members of the National Assembly, several Federal and state Government functionaries.

Haro was born in Daura on May 10, 1975 to Alhaji Haro Lamido and Hajia Rakiya Danbafale.

Rakiya, Haro’s mother, is of the same genetic line with President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Daura.

Holder of a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration, Haro is a director of many blue chips companies.

He is a director with Kaura Motors, Power Hill Construction, Jidde Integrated Service Limited and also the Chairman of Stretrede Nigeria Limited.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 137