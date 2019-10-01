Home | News | General | One dies, nine injured in Ogun auto crash
Just in: Suspected thugs attack Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, others

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 49 minutes ago
The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State said on Saturday that a man died while nine other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE)

The TRACE Spokesperson, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi,   told journalists in Abeokuta that the accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mack tanker occurred at 10:15 a.m. near the Saapade Bridge after Ogere.

He said: “The bus marked KRE-495 XA was coming from Ibadan while the tanker with registration number LND-868 XN was inbound Ibadan from Lagos.

“The axis is a diversion zone, with inbound and outbound traffic sharing the outbound traffic together due to the ongoing road reconstruction and rehabilitation by Reynold Construction Company (RCC).

“The bus driver didn’t calculate well before overtaking the vehicle in its front which resulted in a head-on collision with the tanker, which was on its rightful lane.”

Akinbiyi said five male adults and four female adults sustained injuries while one male adult died in the accident.

The TRACE spokesman said the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Isara, while the deceased was deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

Akinbiyi advised motorists to always keep to the 50km speed limit at construction areas/axis in order to avoid mishaps. (NAN)

Vanguard

