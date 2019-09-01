Home | News | General | NDDC: Forum of APC states’ Chairmen disowns call for Akpabio’s sack

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Forum of States Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has distanced itself from media reports and advertorials calling for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, saying the body has nothing to do with the concocted publications.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, and Secretary, Dr Ben Nwoye, the forum described the report as a targeted attack on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and an attempt to mislead Nigerians by wrongly attributing a fictitious publication to the state Chairmen.

For the past three days, there have been newspaper advertorials purportedly sponsored by the Forum and asking for the sack of the minister.

However, the forum in the statement yesterday said it is fully in support of all the steps taken by the administration of President Buhari to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, including the constitution and inauguration of the 3-member Interim Management Committee, led by Barr. Joi Nunieh.

The forum went further to express its support for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying that the statement calling for his sack was a figment of the imagination of the unknown authors of the said statement, as it never emanated from the forum.

It, however, called on the general public to disregard the call and continue to give their support to the administration of President Buhari as well as the efforts of Sen. Akpabio to reposition the NDDC.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen’s Forum has been drawn to a trending publication, calling for the removal of the Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“The Forum wishes to state, categorically, that the said publication did not emanate from the Forum. It is a concoction of the originators of the fake, malicious and misleading fabrication, intended to embarrass Mr President.

“The general public is therefore enjoined to discountenance the said publication as due process is being followed to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly plot of using the name of the APC State Chairmen’s Forum in such a fallacious publication.

“The Forum further restates its unflinching support for the commitment and success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration”, the statement added.

