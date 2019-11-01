Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Involved In An Accident (Photos)
- 4 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Single mother of one, Angela Okorie has been hospitalized after being involved in a very preventable accident which has left her injured.
Angela Okorie who is in her mid-thirties just announced that she fell into a drainage facility while coming out of the popular nightclub named Quilox yesterday night.
She uploaded a video of herself on the sickbed with her left hip severely bruised due to the gravity of the fall. In the short video clip, she appeared so weak and writhing in pains and drips were attached to her body.
The tall and controversial actress urged the management of the club house owned by a Lagos socialite and House of Reps member, Shina Peller to cover the drainage to forestall a repeat of her present predicament.
“Coming out of @clubquilox this morning I fell into the drainage at the car park. It was a bad experience, please quickly do something about those opened gutters before it kills someone ,
Other people might not have the Grace
To survive such incident
But I thank God For his grace over my life
Am doing this because it’s necessary
Not to talk down on the club
But for corrections to be made
So it doesn’t happen to some one else
Thank you” she wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, her celebrity colleagues and fans have showered her with soothing words as she gradually recuperates. Angela Okorie with about 3 million followers on Instagram has been able to carve a niche for herself in the film industry although she has been conspicuously inactive in recent times.
In 2015, she won the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress. She is also noted to have acted in more than 100 films between 2009 and 2014.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles