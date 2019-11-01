Home | News | General | Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Involved In An Accident (Photos)

Single mother of one, Angela Okorie has been hospitalized after being involved in a very preventable accident which has left her injured.

Angela Okorie who is in her mid-thirties just announced that she fell into a drainage facility while coming out of the popular nightclub named Quilox yesterday night.

She uploaded a video of herself on the sickbed with her left hip severely bruised due to the gravity of the fall. In the short video clip, she appeared so weak and writhing in pains and drips were attached to her body.

The tall and controversial actress urged the management of the club house owned by a Lagos socialite and House of Reps member, Shina Peller to cover the drainage to forestall a repeat of her present predicament.

“Coming out of @clubquilox this morning I fell into the drainage at the car park. It was a bad experience, please quickly do something about those opened gutters before it kills someone ,



Other people might not have the Grace

To survive such incident

But I thank God For his grace over my life

Am doing this because it’s necessary

Not to talk down on the club

But for corrections to be made

So it doesn’t happen to some one else

Thank you” she wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, her celebrity colleagues and fans have showered her with soothing words as she gradually recuperates. Angela Okorie with about 3 million followers on Instagram has been able to carve a niche for herself in the film industry although she has been conspicuously inactive in recent times.

In 2015, she won the City People Entertainment Awards for Best Supporting Actress. She is also noted to have acted in more than 100 films between 2009 and 2014.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...