Face Of Evil Man Caught Having Violent S*x In Lagos Church (Photo)

Afolabi Isiaka, a Church gardener, has been arrested after being caught having s*x with a 13-year old girl inside a Church in Lagos.

Edujandon.com reports that the incident happened on October 24, 2019, at 5 Banire Street, Mushin. It was gathered that the suspect lured the victim into the Church, removed her pant and defiled her before allowing her to go. .

It was also revealed that it was the fourth time Isiaka would be having carnal knowledge of the victim but warned her not to tell anyone.

However, the victim eventually confessed to her mom after she pressured her to know why she returned late from an errand and the matter was reported to the Gender Section of Zone D Command, Mushin, leading to the gardener’s arrest. .

The suspect was arraigned in Ogba Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for defilement and was remanded in prison.

