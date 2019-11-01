Home | News | General | Oshiomole vs Obaseki: Real reasons APC may lose 2023 presidency after Buhari’s tenure – Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the Imo West Senator, on Saturday hinted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, may lose power at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure in 2023.



Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State insisted that if nothing is done to address the leadership style of APC, the party may not survive after Buhari’s tenure.

He spoke in Kano, in reaction to the continued crisis between the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obasaki.

According to Okorocha: “I have said this earlier, APC is a party that we hurriedly put together when we were governors because we felt that the government at that time was not living up to expectation and we wanted to make sure that we brought about change at that time.

“That is why we came together and formed the All Progressives Congress and we ensured that the party got power in 2015. That was how it was then and we achieved that.

“Right now, I think we should continue with the same pace that we started within 2015 election but that doesn’t seem to be the case. President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC.

“He brought his integrity to bear on the party. He made the party what it is in the northern part of the country and the masses of the North who saw him as a true leader, and we all rode on that to achieve that victory, but after the credibility of Buhari into this party, there seem to be no alternative in the same manner that will drive this party to 2023 victory.

“This is why I expressed my concern that if we are not very careful, APC might go with Buhari in 2023, and that will be a very unfortunate situation for the founding fathers of APC. The party needs to show purposeful leadership, show character.”

