BBNaija's Gedoni goes all out for Khafi as she clocks 30, pens loving note, treats her to romantic surprise

- BBNaija’s Khafi recently turned 30 and celebrated herself on social media

- The reality star also got a pleasant surprise from her lover

- Gedoni while celebrating his special woman, penned a lengthy and emotional note to her

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi has taken to social media in celebration of her 30th birthday ceremony

The UK-based Nigerian kicked off celebration by flooding her official Instagram page with lovely photos in anticipation of special day.

Khafi also accompanied the photo post with a caption in which she appreciated God for all he has done, and also thanked her fans that have sent prayers her way on Twitter.

Celebrating the special day, the ever bubbly policewoman treated her followers to a lovely photo post dedicated to her new age, as well as a caption in which told her fans that she had so many exciting announcements to make.

As expected, the new age was made special my the love interest in Khafi’s life, who treated her to a surprise that left her gushing as she shared the news.

Gedoni also penned a long and emotional note on his Instagram page dedicated to the celebrant.

"I went into BBNaija for something I thought I wanted, and came out with someone I needed (a partner, a support system, a friend, a sister; everything I didn't even know I needed). On this special day; I just want to say I love you dearly @acupofkhafi and I cherish what we share," his message read in part.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that many weeks after exiting the show, Khafi finally jetted down to the UK and shared a photo of herself at the Heathrow airport. Although it was believed that the BBNaija star would be facing termination, Khafi has said that she is expected back at work and would be heading right back.

BBNaija Exclusive: Khafi speaks on future with Gedoni, police job & more| Legit TV

