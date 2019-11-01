Home | News | General | Man United star 'attacks' teammates for wasting scoring chances in defeat against Bournemouth

- Bournemouth vs Man United result has seen Harry Maguire rue Red Devils' missed chances in the game

- Man United suffered a 1-0 defeat at Vitality Stadium with Joshua King's strike downing the Red Devils

- Maguire, however, believes United's attack-line was wasteful in the opening exchanges of the match

Man United defender Harry Maguire has singled out the club's style of play in the attack for blame following their 1-0 embarrassing defeat against Bournemouth.

United arrived Vitality Stadium on Saturday, November 2, in buoyant mood as they came off on the back of three successive victories.

However, the Cherries handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men reality check, with the hosts earning a slim but vital victory at home.

Josh King, a former Red Devils player, scored the solitary goal that separated the two sides with a well-taken goal on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors' efforts to muster a comeback after the interval proved futile, with substitute Mason Greenwood string the post from close range before Scott McTominay unsuccessfully testing Aaron Ramsdal who was in goal for Bournemouth.

But speaking after the match, Maguire decried United's lack of incisiveness upfront, adding the attack-line missed clear goal-scoring chances.

"[We are] disappointed. We conceded at an awful time at a stage where we started the game really well," he told MUTV after the match.

"The first 20 minutes we were well on top, we have got to score in that period, with numerous chances. The quality in the final third wasn't good enough to create a real clear cut chance," he added.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bournemouth vs Man United ended 1-0 in favour of the Cherries in a Premier League fixture played at the Vitality Stadium.

Josh King got the only goal of the match just before half time after improvising on an Adam Smith's assist.

