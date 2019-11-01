Home | News | General | Oshiomhole reacts after thugs attack Obaseki, Akiolu in APC chairman's house, holds deputy governor responsible

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the deputy governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, of importing thugs following an attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki was in the company of Oba Akiolu when his convoy was attacked at the entrance of Oshiomhole’s country home in Iyamho, Edo North.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said he and the other guests were in the hall when the deputy governor came to the venue with over 200 motorcycle riders and thugs.

The statement said the alleged thugs were stopped by security men at the gate.

"The thugs started threatening the security operatives who insisted the deputy governor can enter the venue but they will not allow the thugs to gain access."

The statement added that as the threats from the thugs got intense, the security operatives resorted to the use of teargas on them and the deputy governor.

While the thugs were dispersed, the deputy governor found his way into the venue thus craeting tension, the statement said.

“However, after the event, Comrade Oshiomhole invited the Oba of Lagos, the chancellor and others for lunch at his country home which is right opposite the university. Consequently, he left instruction at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders.

“So when the visitors came, the governor drove in a bus with other officials but following the incident that occurred earlier where thugs sponsored by the deputy governor invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate of the national chairman with a view to protecting him against any harm,” the statement claimed.

The statement from Oshiomhole added that the tension and attack in his house happened when the youths in the area sighted (inside the bus) Andrew Momodu, Osaigbovo Iyoha, believed to have attacked the national chairman earlier.

The youths then made up their minds not to allow them enter Oshiomhole's residence.

“While this confusion was on, the thugs brought by the deputy governor started destroying the vehicles belonging to Oshiomhole’s kinsmen. I want to state clearly that the vehicles destroyed were not in the convoy of the governor.

“The thugs targeted the vehicles belonging to Oshiomhole’s relations and friend and destroyed them. Thank God for the intervention of soldiers and other security operatives who came to restore peace,” Oshiomhole said accusing the deputy governor of causing the incident.

He also apoogised to the governor and the other dignitaries who were affected by the attack.

Legit.ng earlier reported that after the attack, Obaseki expressed resolve to continue to pursue peace.

