Breaking: Finally, Buhari reportedly fixes January, 31, 2020, as date for reopening of land borders (read circular)

A report by Daily Sun says Nigeria's borders will now be reopened on January 31, 2020 following an approval on the date by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report noted that the information was disclosed through a circular in which an extension of the policy was stated to last till the approved date.

It was learnt that the circular (NCS/ENF/ABJ/221/S.45) dated November 1, 2019, was issued by the comptroller of customs in charge of enforcement, Victor David Dimka.

The circular, which was issued to the sector coordinators, joint border operations drill, asked that the officers must comply with the new date.

The circular reads:

I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are you to be achieved.

Against this background, Mr President has approved the extension of the exercise to January 31,2020.

Border closer: Mixed reactions trail FG's decision, despite complaints from foreign countries

Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.

Meanwhile, allowance for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.

This is for your information and necessary action, please.

Legit.ng earlier reported that for the second time recently, the Ghanaian government sent a delegation to Nigeria to discuss with the administration of Buhari over the border closure.

Charles Owiredu, Ghana's deputy minister of foreign affairs, made the plea when he met with Ambassador Zubairu Dada in charge of foreign affairs in Nigeria.

Border Closure: Price of rice may rise to N40k/bag before December

