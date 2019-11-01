Home | News | General | Just in: Many killed as Nigerian Air Force takes battle to terrorists’ domain in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded a major feat in the battle to rid the country of terrorists as its jets have successfully attacked the Lake Chad hideout of members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Legit.ng understands that the fighter jets killed many of the terrorists and destroyed their operational vehicles in the successful raid in the Arrinna Ciki area of Lake Chad, Borno state.

The Nation reports that the development was confirmed by the spokesperson of NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

Daramola said the feat was achieved by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole adding that the success was recorded between November 1 and 2, following intelligence reports.

He said before the raid, the terrorists were said to be using the area as preparation ground for more attacks against Nigerian forces.

The statement said the first air strikes on the area was carried out after operatives spotted some ISWAP vehicles under trees in the area.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force will soon get three JF- 17 fighter aircraft added into its inventory to boost its operations.

The report said the information was passed by the Pakistani Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, during a visit to the headquarters of the NAF in Abuja on Monday, October 14.

Addressing journalists after alongside the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Pakistani air chief described the JF- 17 as a battle-hardened aircraft.

