Discover the most exciting Karma quotes and sayings

The law of Karma denotes the cause and effects of actions in our lives. Over the years, a lot of people, from the old to young, have used karma quotes to explain different circumstances in life. So often have these quotes been used that they have become mantras.

Whether we choose to believe it or not, the outcome of tomorrow depends on the total of our actions today. Below is a compilation of Karma sayings and quotes.

Funny karma quotes and sayings

Some sayings hilariously convey a message. Here are some karma quotes funny enough to teach you a thing or two about life.

"Karma is when you throw a banana in Mario Kart, and you end up slipping on it" - Anonymous

I hope Karma slaps you in the face before I do.

It is called Karma and it is pronounced HA-HA-HA-HA!

I believe in fate. That means I can do bad things to people all day long and I assume they deserve it.

"Karma never loses an address".

It is a basic rule that whatever you do to others will always find a way to come back to you.

Karma is like a rubber band; you can only stretch it so far before it comes back and smacks you in the face.

I want to be there when karma a**-f*cks you like cactus.

People who create their own drama deserve their own Karma.

This is a reminder that you will always deserve what you get in life because you always have a chance to decide on what you want.

"Karma is just sharpening her nails and finishing her drinks. She says she will be with your shortly".

This is a reminder to those who feel comfortable after years and years of committing evil against others. They might be tempted to think that they will not be held to account but eventually, their punishment will set in at some point.

I wish you could order Karma like a flower and have it delivered.

Sweetie, I'm not laughing at your bad luck. I'm merely cheering fate for doing such a great job of biting you right in the a**. That is totally different.

Karma bus delayed due to high demand. No worries. It is coming.

"A little girl seeks revenge. A real woman moves on while Karma does her dirty work".

Fate has its way of paying back.

Karma is life's little way of saying, "Let us see how the f*ck you like it."

"If karma doesn't catch up, God will surely pick up the slack." - Anthony Liccione

Karma quotes

There are good karma quotes as well as bad karma quotes. Whereas the latter is used to encourage people, the former cautions. A better understanding of these particular quotes positively affects your day to day connection with the surrounding.

Do good and good will follow you.

"For the keynote of the law of Karma is equilibrium, and nature is always working to restore that equilibrium whenever through man's acts it is disturbed" - Christmas Humphreys

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.

You will never understand the damages you caused to someone else until the same happens to you, that is why I am here - Fate.

"Harm set, harm get" - American Proverb

Nothing happens by chance, it is by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's destiny.

Some day people will ask me what the key to my success is… and I will simply say, good Karma.

According to the Karma of past actions, one's destiny unfolds, even though everyone wants to be so lucky.

"Life is a reflection of intent. Love reflects love. Hate reflects hate" - Jonathan Lockwood Huie

"Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap". -The Bible.

This is one way of saying, whatever you plant, that is what you will reap. If you plant good deeds, you will receive favors. On the other hand, if you plant bad deeds, you will receive punishment.

"Karma is nothing more than a reminder that we are one. Harming others we ultimately end up harming ourselves" - Gordana Biernat

"He that slays shall be slain" - Scottish Proverb.

The proverb cautions against committing evils against others because the same bad deeds shall be done to you also.

Do not play victim to circumstances you create

Every now and then, we come across people suffering because of their previous deeds. However, circumstances make us pity what they are going through because we feel that they are being victimized.

Life is just like a boomerang. Doing bad things to others and karma is turning back double to you

Welcome to the Karma Cafe. There are no menus. You will get served what you deserve.

I believe in fate. If the good is sown, the good is collected. When positive things are made, that returns well.

What goes around, comes around. Do to others what you would like to receive yourself.

"I don't have any reason to hate anybody; I believe in good karma and spreading good energy." - Vanilla Ice.

This quote dissuades people from bad vices but instead focuses their energies to good deeds that will improve the lives of others around them.

"The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves" - William Penn.

Being jealous is like holding a lump of red hot coal in the hand and expecting the enemy to get burnt. In the end, you feel pain whereas those you are jealous of continue with their day to day activities normally.

"Men may not get all they pay for in this world, but they must certainly pay for all they get" - Frederick Douglas

"Never try to ruin someone... That's bad Karma. Let them ruin themselves. The victory is that much sweeter. You reap what you sow!" - Amanda Bynes.

Always do what is good for others. In the end, the good deeds you do have mysterious ways of coming back to you. At the same time, if you commit to wronging others always, you will at some point be wronged as well.

Quotes about Karma

Several people have had a different say on the cause and effect rule in life. The compilation below denotes some of these quotes about it.

"Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Fate is unforgiving and always gets payback" - Benjamin Bayani

"Karma has a surprising way of taking care of situations. All you have to do is to sit back and watch" - Anonymous

"Karma can be seen as a curse or a gift because it keeps us attached to this world." - Abdullah Fort.

Depending on what people get as a result of their previous actions, individuals are prone to interpret it differently.

"Karma, when properly understood, is just the mechanics through which consciousness manifests." - Deepak Chopra

"Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life. I don't care who you are. What goes around, comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve" - Jessica Brody

"Karma moves in two directions. If we act virtuously, the seed we plant will result in happiness. If we act non-virtuously, suffering results" - Sakyong Mipham

"Karma is like a boomerang, whatever you give out... will come back to you" - Rashida Rowe

"Karma is not just about the troubles, but also about surmounting them" - Rick Springfield

"Regardless of what we do, our fate has no hold on us." - Bodhidharma

"Karma is the universe's way of letting you know that you just thought you got away with it." - Anonymous

Buddha quotes on Karma

Buddha is known for his wise sayings and teachings on various aspects of life. Get a Karma quote from Buddha below.

Do not waste time on revenge, those who hurt you will eventually face their fate.

Destiny grows from our hearts, and fate terminates from our hearts.

Just as one can make a lot of garlands from a heap of flowers, so man, subject to birth and death as he is, should make himself a lot of good decisions.

All that we are is the result of what we have thought; what we think we become.

When the action comes out of nothing, it creates no karma.

Once you know the nature of anger and joy is empty, and you let them go, you free yourself from fate.

It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you, not by angels or demons, heaven or hell.

One who previously made bad decisions, but who reforms and creates good ones, brightens the world like the moon appearing from behind a cloud.

To be selfish, greedy and unwilling to help the needy gives rise to future starvation and clothlessness.

If one is the master of oneself, one is the resort one can depend on; therefore, one should control oneself of all.

Three things can not be long hidden: The sun, the moon, and the truth.

What we think we become. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world.

Every person has his or her destiny. You reap what you sow. Some of the above Karma quotes will help you understand that there are effects on every action we take in life. The ball lies in your court whether to opt for good or bad fate.

