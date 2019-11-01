Home | News | General | Lionel Messi beats Ronaldo to break another record in Europe and it is huge (video)

- Lionel Messi has scored more goals from free-kick spot more than two European powerhouses

- The Barcelona ace scored his 50th career free-kick against Real Valladolid to hand Catalans a vital win

- The Argentine has now surpassed both Juventus and PSG to score more free-kick goals in 5 campaigns

Lionel Messi has achieved another significant landmark after he was adjudged to have scored more direct free-kick goals more than Juventus and PSG in the last five seasons.

According to the statistics monitored by Sportbible, the Barcelona super ace beat two European powerhouses including Juventus where his close challenger Ronaldo plies his career to the milestone.

The 32-year-old Argentine put up a saviour performance as Barcelona demolished La Liga rivals Real Valladolid.

Messi provided two assists and scored his 50th career free-kick in the process with a sublime 35-yard strike.

According to new stats, the Argentine captain has now hit goals 20 times from direct free-kicks in the last five campaigns ahead of Ronaldo's Juventus (15) and Paris Saint-Germain (13).

Behind the Barcelona ace in the new stats are Roma and Lyon with 13 collective free-kicks each goals, with 44 of the free-kicks coming for Barcelona and six for his national side Argentina.

Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, scored one of his best free-kicks ever against Liverpool during a Champions League semi-final match at Camp Nou.

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported earlier that Sergio Ramos' lone strike against Leganes on Wednesday night, October 30, has leveled him with Lionel Messi in a 16-year long La Liga record.

The Spaniard converted a 24-minute penalty to draw the score sheet to 3-0 within the first half before Benzema grabbed his goal through another penalty.

[embedded content]

