Liverpool star describes Messi, Ronaldo as monsters, reveals who would win Ballon D'or between himself and them

- Sadio Mane says winning Ballon D'Or is more of a dream than obsession

- The 27-year-old however has ruled out his chances of winning this year's edition as he described the two favourites for the award - Messi and Ronaldo as monsters

- But Mane was quick to note that he will do everything to get a little closer to them

Liverpool star Sadio Mane says winning the Ballon D’Or is more of a dream than obsession but admitted that he is still nowhere near the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Senegalese has been backed by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and African football legends Didier Drogba & El Hadji Diouf to win the Ballon D’or.

But the 27-year-old has tipped Barcelona star Lionel Messi to pick up the award after the Argentine voted him as the best player in the FIFA The Best award despite picking up the prize.

However, in a recent interview cited by Mirror Football, Mane, who again came to his side’s rescue as they secured a last-gasp win over Aston Villa, says he has dreamed about collecting that little golden trophy since he was a boy.

He soon after admitted not being on the level of Ronaldo and Messi who he described as monsters but claimed to do everything to get a little closer to them.

Mane said: “Honestly, as I’ve said, it has always been a childhood dream of mine.

“The fact that I am listed as one of the nominees is due to the fruits of the work that I’ve been putting in for a long time. This is more of a dream than an obsession; I am at the service of the collective first and foremost.

“And if I am able to distinguish myself amongst this collective then of course, the Ballon D’Or has always been my dream. And when a dream comes true, it is always exceptional.

“All of the Senegalese people, my friends, my family, would be so happy, I would be so happy. I think as I have said it has always been a supplementary source of motivation for me.

“Eto’o, Drogba, they are legends in Africa and to hear what they are saying about me, it is always nice. But these players (Messi and Ronaldo) are monsters. I think that I am still far away from them.

“As I have said, I am going to do everything I can to come a little closer to them.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aston Villa vs Liverpool ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp's men and they have Sadio Mane to thank.

Reds put in a tough fight against what could have been their first Premier League defeat on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Liverpool came to Villa Park Stadium with a strong spirit from their Carabao Cup victory over resilient Arsenal at Anfield.

