Home | News | General | Solskjaer reveals what really got wrong as Man United suffer terrible defeat to Bournemouth

- Bournemouth vs Man United saw the Red Devils record their fourth defeat of the season

- Solskjaer lined up a strong side for the Vitality trip, with Rashford, Martial and De Gea all starting

- The Norwegian however believes his side may have won the match should he have started "a couple of others"

Man United boss Ole, Gunnar Solskjaer, has admitted he made mistakes with his team selection against Bournemouth on Saturday, November 2.

Solskjaer opted for an unchanged side from one that sunk struggling Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend.

David de Gea started in goal for the Red Devils against Bournemouth, with Ashley Young, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof providing cover in defence.

Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira formed the midfied, with Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford leading the goal hunt.

However, the star-studded side failed to down the Cherries as Joshua King's half-time volley separated the two sides.

Disappointing Golden Eaglets lose first match to tough opponents in final group game at FIFA U17 World Cup

Solskjaer has now come out to acknowledge he got team selection wrong, but failed to name players he should have left out.

"Maybe I should have started a couple of others, who knows," Solskjaer said according to the UK Mirror.

"If you want to be challenging for top four, you need to win games like this," the Norwegian continued.

Bournemouth now join Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle among teams who have beaten United this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had recorded that Man United defender Harry Maguire has singled out the club's style of play in the attack for blame following their 1-0 embarrassing defeat against Bournemouth.

United arrived Vitality Stadium on Saturday, November 2, in buoyant mood as they came off on the back of three successive victories.

Nigeria on course for 6th World Cup title after beating tough opponent to book place in last 16

Can Nigeria U17 team win a 6th World Cup title in Brazil? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...