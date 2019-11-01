Home | News | General | Arsenal's new captain revealed as embattled Granit Xhaka continues to face tough times at Emirates

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been tipped to replace embattled Grant Xhaka as Arsenal's captain

- The Gabonese star was the leader on the pitch as Arsenal got a draw against tough EPL side Wolves

- Unai Emery has now given hints that he may be given the mantle of squad leadership as Xhaka continues to face tough times

With Granit Xhaka's captaincy hanging in uncertainty, Unai Emery has given a deep hint suggesting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be handed Arsenal's leadership mantle.

Xhaka's leadership comes under moral question after the Swiss international was engaged in a field spat with home fans after being substituted in Arsenal's 2-2 draw to Crystal Palace.

The midfielder walked down the tunnel in a violent anger before leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Although he has tendered apology to Arsenal fans in an emotional message where he gave accounts of intrigues behind his flagrant disrespect, Mirror UK report claims the Swiss star could be stripped of his captaincy.

Unai Emery has now given hints that Gabonenese international could be permanently made team captain having capped the team in Arsenal's draw to Wolves.

"He could be, I think he can take that responsibility and today he did that.

''He is one of the captains and I think he can take that responsibility but we are going to analyse the match first and the situation for the next matches and decide," the Spaniard tactician said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Granit Xhaka’s wife, Leonita Lekaj, has taken a vital security measure by reportedly locking her account on the photo-sharing platform Instagram following alleged death threats to her life by impetuous Arsenal fans.

Lekaj's shocking action came amid controversy trailing her husband's flagrant disrespect towards home fans in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

