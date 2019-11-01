Home | News | General | EPL: Ryan Giggs attacks Man Utd players after 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs has criticised the club’s attackers, including Anthony Martial for not having enough quality in attack following their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.



Joshua King scored the only goal of the match to give Bournemouth all three points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Asked if Man United deserved a point from the game, Giggs told Optus Sport: “Probably not. Anthony Martial had a game to forget for United

“They started the much better of the sides and when you’re on top and you’re getting five or six attempts you’ve got to hit the target.

“I think there was only Anthony Martial’s weak shot that only hit the target, so that’s about concentration.

“Then after that they didn’t create a lot. Of course, there were a few chances at the end.

“But just not enough quality in the final third. That’s when this United team struggle – breaking down stubborn defences.

“Who’s that creative player playing in the pockets? Who is giving the width, those constant crosses switching the ball?”

Man United are now seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...