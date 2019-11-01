EPL: Emery speaks on Aubameyang becoming Arsenal’s new permanent captain
- 4 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has suggested that striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could become the club’s new permanent captain following his side’s Premier League 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday.
Aubameyang captained Arsenal against Wolves in the absence of Granit Xhaka.
The Gabonese international struck his 50th goal for the club, but Raul Jimenez’s 76th minute header earned a point for the visitors.
“He could do,” Emery was quoted by Metro UK as saying about Aubameyang continuing as Arsenal captain after the match.
“I think he can take that responsibility and today he did that.
“He is one of the captains and I think he can take that responsibility, but we are going to analyse the match first and the situation for the next matches and decide.”
Arsenal will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on November 9.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles