Home | News | General | EPL: Emery speaks on Aubameyang becoming Arsenal’s new permanent captain

Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has suggested that striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could become the club’s new permanent captain following his side’s Premier League 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday.



Aubameyang captained Arsenal against Wolves in the absence of Granit Xhaka.

The Gabonese international struck his 50th goal for the club, but Raul Jimenez’s 76th minute header earned a point for the visitors.

“He could do,” Emery was quoted by Metro UK as saying about Aubameyang continuing as Arsenal captain after the match.

“I think he can take that responsibility and today he did that.

“He is one of the captains and I think he can take that responsibility, but we are going to analyse the match first and the situation for the next matches and decide.”

Arsenal will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on November 9.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...