APC crisis: I'm no longer safe in Oshiomhole's house – Gov. Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Saturday, lamented the attack on him at the residence of Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



Obaseki said it was unfortunate that his security can’t be guaranteed in Oshiomole’s residence.

The governor, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Edo Deputy Governor,Hon Philip Shaibu and some dignitaries were pelted with stones by some thugs at Oshiomhole’s Iyamho residence in Edo State.

Reacting to the incident, Obaseki said that he would continue to pursue peaceful resolution of whatever disagreement that exists within the APC.

Addressing newsmen after leaving Oshiomhole’s residence, the governor said: “It is really unfortunate that we can’t feel safe at the house of our national chairman.

“I am not sure that if I went to the house of the National Chairman of the People’s Democractic Party, they will attack me the way they did in the house of our chairman.

“It is really unfortunate that thing has degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace and we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years”.

