Home | News | General | Oshiomhole speaks on Obaseki sustaining his legacies

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for sustaining his development legacies.



The former governor said this at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He hailed the governor for sustaining development of the Edo University Iyamho, as the institution is positioned to become a world-class ivory tower.

He also commended Governor Obaseki for the choice of a well accomplished Chancellor for the University, noting that Nigeria can be better if emphasis is placed on quality education.

Oshiomhole said the institution was not established for political motive but to train and nurture future leaders.

The former governor further commended pioneer graduates of the institution, urging them to be good ambassadors.

As part of the ceremony, Obaseki installed Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, as Chancellor of the university. Makanjuola was also decorated with Honorary Degree of Doctors of Science, (Honoris Causa) of the Edo University.

Obaseki said the state government is keen on supporting the development of the school and providing an enabling environment for the institution to rise to become a leading ivory tower in Nigeria.

He also announced N1 million cash gift for each of the five first class graduands of the institution.

Edujandon.com recalls that Oshiomhole on Saturday apologised to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of the Edo State University, Iyahmo, Dr. Makanjuola, over the recent attack on their convoy at his (Oshiomhole) country home in Estako West Local Government.

The former Edo State Governor said the people that carried out the attack were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Philip Shaibu.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...