I have been doing many surgeries low key- Bobrisky speaks on 'journey to transforming into a woman'
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 31 minutes ago
Bobrisky has spoken on his journey to transforming into a woman which he describes as 'awesome'.

According to him, 'my journey transforming into a beautiful woman was awesome. Yes the procedure might have cost millions but am happy'.
He then went on to say, 'I have been doing many surgeries low key cos I don’t want drama. More surgeries coming through by this time next year I guess I want to contest for miss WORLD'.

