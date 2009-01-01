Home | News | General | Balotelli turns pitch to chaos after being subjected to racist chants in Brescia vs Verona game (video)

- Mario Balotelli almost left the pitch in fury as the Italian striker was the latest victim of racism in Italian league

- The 28-year-old was subject to the racist chats in Brescia vs Hellas Verona game forcing the match to a temporal stop

- It took the timely intervention of the match officials and players to end what could have been a big mess

The wild inferno of racism in Italian football seems to be getting out of hands and Brescia striker Mario Balotelli was the recent victim.

The former Liverpool star was in action for Brescia against Hellas Verona on Sunday, November 3 when a section of the fans subjected him to racist slurs.

28-year-old the Italian was prompted to stage a field protest, forcing the game to an abrupt halt in the 50th minute.

He was even captured on camera kicking the ball into the crowd at the large capacity Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

The incident could have boomeranged had the referee not stopped the game after an announcement was made through public tannoy system.

To make the matter worst, Brescia fell to a defeat, though not without Balotelli scoring a consolation goal to shut up the fans.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Mario Balloteli courted another controversy to himself after the embattled Italian forward was spotted kicking a photographer's camera during a Serie A encounter between Brescia and Genoa.

In what turned out to be a expression of anger after he was substituted, the 26-year-old former Liverpool forward was all furious as he kicked photographer Massimo Lovati's camera, thus destroying it as he walked off into the tunnel.

