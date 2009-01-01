Home | News | General | Plate number: I don't even have an official car - Kano chief whip
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 39 minutes ago
- Honourable Ayuba Durum, the Kano state House of Assembly, has denied the viral plate number that was credited to him

- On the said plate, the "chief whip" was mis-spelt as "chip whip", gaining much reactions online

- The Federal Road Safety Corps also said it never issued such number and asked for thorough investigation of the same

Honourable Ayuba Durum, the Kano state House of Assembly, has said that the circulate picture of a plate number which has the name “chip whip” is the handwork of mischievous elements.

He said it is an attempt to attack his personality and spoil the reputation of the people in the state and its leadership, Daily Trust reports.

The chief whip reacted to the misspelling on the plate number, saying it is not outrageous but a very false one as he does not even have an official car yet.

“We wish to inform the general public that the Chief Whip of Kano State House of Assembly has not yet been issued an official vehicle for the office which he now occupies, hence the purported number plate doesn’t belong to him,” he said.

Oshiomhole to meet with Sagay over allegations against APC national chairman in the media

Due to the heated reaction it generated, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also issued a state to deny the backing of such number.

FRSC said that it did not issue the plate number as it ordered the sector commander in Kano state to look into the matter with the aim of bringing whoever is behind the act to justice.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that FRSC restated its plans to begin nationwide enforcement of the new drivers’ licence and plate numbers on Wednesday, October 2.

The corps' Osun sector commander, Peter Oke, disclosed this on Wednesday, September 25, in an interview in Osogbo.

Oke said the Osun command had marshal out strategies to ensure full enforcement of the law across the state.

