Plate number: I don't even have an official car - Kano chief whip

- Honourable Ayuba Durum, the Kano state House of Assembly, has denied the viral plate number that was credited to him

- On the said plate, the "chief whip" was mis-spelt as "chip whip", gaining much reactions online

- The Federal Road Safety Corps also said it never issued such number and asked for thorough investigation of the same

Honourable Ayuba Durum, the Kano state House of Assembly, has said that the circulate picture of a plate number which has the name “chip whip” is the handwork of mischievous elements.

He said it is an attempt to attack his personality and spoil the reputation of the people in the state and its leadership, Daily Trust reports.

The chief whip reacted to the misspelling on the plate number, saying it is not outrageous but a very false one as he does not even have an official car yet.

“We wish to inform the general public that the Chief Whip of Kano State House of Assembly has not yet been issued an official vehicle for the office which he now occupies, hence the purported number plate doesn’t belong to him,” he said.

Due to the heated reaction it generated, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also issued a state to deny the backing of such number.

The chief whip said that he does not even an official car and the picture is only an attempt to soil his image. Photo credit: Daily Trust

FRSC said that it did not issue the plate number as it ordered the sector commander in Kano state to look into the matter with the aim of bringing whoever is behind the act to justice.

