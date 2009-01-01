Home | News | General | Nigeria not rising up to its challenge despite our huge economic resources - Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra state and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said that most public office holders on the continent are wont to run governance in an anti-clockwise fashion.

Obi said that is exactly the reason that has been responsible for the high level of unemployment in Nigeria, The Nation reports.

He said the crop of leaders who do things that way have been insulting the intelligence of Nigerians, despite the fact that they know the kind of situation that is obtainable abroad whenever they visit there.

The PDP’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 poll made the above submission at the debut convocation ceremony of Chrisland University Abeokuta as he charged the graduating students on the need to gather economy knowledge.

“For instance, Nigeria today has the largest economy in Africa followed by South Africa. As at 2018, South African which has about 55 million populations budgeted 17 billion dollars for education. Brazil which has about 110 million population had 50 billion dollars as budgetary allocation for education in 2018.

“However, the education budget of Nigeria in 10 years stands at 4.4 billion dollars, and if we split this into 10 means about 14.4 billion dollars is being spent yearly. This is not up to the education budget South Africa spends in a year despite that her population hovers around 55 million while Nigeria ‘s is about 200 million,” he said.

Obi also lamented the fact that smaller countries are rising to world challenges as Nigeria with its wealth is not doing much.

He asked the students to study global businessmen like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, among others, who started really small with great determination and passion to succeed despite the challenges.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi said the south-east has some of the best hands to pull Nigeria out economic challenges.

He also described the 2020 budget as empty and not aimed to enhance production and growth of micro, small and medium scale industries, adding that the current debt of the country is ‘toxic’.

