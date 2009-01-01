Home | News | General | Atiku's allies open up on why he stayed back in Dubai for 6 months

An ally of the former vice president has opened up on why Atiku has remained in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates

- The ally said Atiku Abubakar is currently on a break in Dubai following the hassles of the 2019 presidential election

- Another associate also said that Atiku stayed away over speculations that he might get the MKO Abiola treatment

An ally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has explained why he has remained in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for six months.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku is on a break from the 'hectic' presidential election process which took place on Saturday, February 23 across states in Nigeria.

Reacting to reports that Atiku flew out to Dubai over plots by some politicians in the ruling party and top government officials to blackmail him, the PDP's presidential candidates ally said he took a break just to rest.

The ally said: “After the February 23 election, don’t forget that was a very hectic process, physically, spiritually, emotionally and otherwise. So, he took a break to go and rest. All of us did, I did it too.”

Another associate of Atiku said there was some speculation that the former vice president might get an MKO Abiola kind of treatment if he continued to stay in the country.

The source also said there have been piles of allegations and possible arrest by the government in power against the person of Atiku.

He said: “But there was credible information on the evil plots of these people. And they were planning the MKO Abiola model. We all know what happened in the case of MKO Abiola, contrived allegations, arrest, and all of that, and he stayed away."

“That situation has not changed. We know the character of this administration, what they are capable of doing and we didn’t want him to be the issue.

Also stating that Nigeria's democracy is currently at crossroads, it was the Atiku's team deemed it wise for him to stay away from the country pending the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that shortly after the Supreme Court ruling on the appeal against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said his spirit is not broken.

The former vice president also thanked Nigerians and all supporters of the PDP for standing with him throughout the legal process.

