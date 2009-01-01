Home | News | General | Pepper Dem star Frodd storms the streets to feed 500 less privileged kids, joined by friend Omashola (photos, videos)

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd has inspired members of the internet community following his latest act of charity.

It appears the reality star is focused on using his new found fame to drive a positive change in the society, and particularly help people that are in need.

Recall that just recently, Legit.ng gathered that Frodd traveled all the way down to Onitsha, to commiserate with victims of the ugly market fire incidence, and also see how the affected individuals can be helped.

Well, with his latest course of action, Frodd has proved that extending a hand of help to people in need is not just a one-time endeavor.

The Pepper Dem housemate was recently out on the streets to distribute relief items to less privileged kids under the umbrella of his Feed 500 Kids On The Street outreach.

He was joined by friend and fellow BBNaija star, Omashola, and some other members of his team.

"It was a successful event and we bless God @fybcraft God bless you for putting this whole blessing together @sholzy23 thank you for the support @gossyng You are the best and to every brand that supported , I join hands to say thank you ," Frodd’s caption read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that Frodd and Esther seem to have finally sorted out whatever went wrong between them, and are now working towards maximizing the opportunities the reality show afforded them. The two reality stars became brand ambassadors for a tourism company.

