Romelu Lukaku equals 22-year-old Serie A record with 9 goals in 11 games

Romelu Lukaku has scored nine fantastic goals and interestingly the Belgian equaled Nazario Ronaldo's Serie A record in the process with less than twelve games for Inter Milan in his first spell in Italy.

Considered as one of the best men to ever played the game, the Brazilian legend joined the Italian side in 1997/98 season scoring 9 goals in eleven appearances and twenty five on the run to send Inter behind Juventus at the end of campaign.

But it was Lukaku who equals the long-standing record with his double strikes against Bologna as Inter moved atop the league in style.

The former Man United forward showed no mercy as he brilliantly converted a cool penalty to hand Inter the vital win.

Lukaku limped off his shadow under Antonio Conte having sealed a big money move worth £74million to Italy from Manchester United.

Unfortunately for the Premier League giants, no replacement has been found for Belgian who is now a leading figure for Conte's attackline.

The 26-year-old's show of willpower and determination has similarly seen him outscore his former side since September.

Lukaku has scored 8 goals while Man United have struggled to amassed 6 goals since September.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Lautaro Martinez who currently plays for Inter Milan as a striker has reportedly emerged a target for Premier League side Manchester United and Spanish champions Barcelona.

Martinez has been in great form this season for Inter Milan under Antonio Conte and the Red Devils are now ready to go to war with Barcelona on his signature.

The 22-year-old Argentine forward has been partnering with Romelu Lukaku this season for Inter Milan and has already scored six goals.

