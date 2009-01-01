Home | News | General | Minimum wage: Some states should pay more than FG - Oshiomhole

- Adams Oshiomhole has said that some state governments should pay more salaries to their workers than others

- The national chairman of the ruling party said minimum wage is only used to protect workers who have no bargaining strength in their places of work

- According to Oshiomhole, there is a misconception about what minimum wage should represent

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that some state governments across Nigeria should pay more in the minimum wage than others.

Vanguard reports that Oshiomhole during an interview said there is a misconception about what minimum wage should represent.

Stating that no government is expected to pay minimum wage, the APC national chairman said, the term is supposed to be used to protect workers who have no bargaining strength in their places of work.

He also said that every government should be able to pay even more above the stipulated minimum wage for a country.

Citing instances during his tenure as the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Oshiomhole as an easily organised employer of labour, state governments should take the lead in paying civil servants better.

"The state is easily the most organized employer of labour, they need to pay far more than others. When I was President of Nigeria Labour Congress, we increased the minimum wage to N5,500 monthly. We insisted that the Federal Government cannot be paying minimum wage," Oshiomhole said.

"We agreed for a minimum for federal employees at N7,500 a month even though the law prescribed N5,500. The point I am making is that the Federal Government should not be paying the minimum prescribed by law, they should pay better," he added.

