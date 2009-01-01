Home | News | General | Revealed: Premier League top 5 highest goal scorers as race for golden boot continues

- Highest goal scorers chart in the Premier League has seen Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy take the lead with 10 goals

- Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Man City's Aguero are joint second on nine Premier League goals this season after 11 games

- The duo are being chased by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has eight league goals

The race for the golden boot in the Premier League is gradually heating up as Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy is topping the goal scorers chart with ten league goals after week 11 action in the Premier League.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, Man City's Sergio Aguero have also found the back of the net nine times in the league already this season and are joint second.

While Abraham and Aguero came up with decisive goals to help their respective team secure hard fought 2-1 victories against their opponents this weekend, Vardy continued from his hat-trick magic against Southampton last weekend as he scored Leicester City's second in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just a goal behind the trio with eight league goals already this season.

Man City's Raheem Sterling makes up the top five as he has found the back of the net seven times this season.

