BBNaija star Seyi joins Tacha as ambassador for luxury eye wear brand (video)
- 5 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Seyi Awolowo has just secured an endorsement deal in the bag from the same brand that signed controversial housemate, Tacha.
The announcement was shared via the official Instagram page of luxury eye wear brand, House of Lunettes.
It was disclosed that Seyi’s brand ambassadorship was made known at an event organized by popular celebrity DJ Neptune.
"We are pleased to unveil the original 'Sucre Papito' @officialseyiawo as a House of Lunettes Brand Ambassador. He was unveiled during the #soundsofneptune event to demonstrate his mainstream appeal with fashion afficionados who find him supreme!" the post read.
In a video that captured the moment the announcement was made, the Awolowo descendant was sighted on stage, throwing money at a teeming audience.
Check out the post below:
A visit to Seyi's Instagram page shows that he is yet to share the news with his fans and followers on social media.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered that the reality star shared a series of photos with his lover, Adeshola, in which they were both spotted in warm and intimate poses, as they prepared to step out for an event. In one of the photos, the cute lovers were captured on camera as they were about to share a kiss.
BBNaija Exclusive: Seyi finally apologises to Thelma for insulting her late brother | Legit TV
[embedded content]
