Home | News | General | European giants sack manager after suffering heaviest defeat in 10 years, Mourinho tipped to takeover

- Niko Kovac has been sacked as Bayern Munich's manager after his team's 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt

- Kovac was shown the exit door after picking up just two wins in Bayern Munich's last five league games

- German giants sit in fourth place in the Bundesliga table after a dip in form

Bayern Munich have sacked manager Niko Kovac after showdown talks with the board on Sunday evening, November 3.

Kovac was shown the exit door just a day after Bayern Munich's 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, which left the German giants in fourth position on Bundesliga log.

The 5-1 defeat was Bayern Munich's second loss in 10 Bundesliga games this season. The defeat is also the club's heaviest in the Bundesliga in 10 years.

According to Bayern Munich's Twitter, Kovac and the club agreed a mutual separation and former Man United manager Jose Mourinho is now favourite to take over, with the manager looking for a new job.

Nigeria on course for 6th World Cup title after beating tough opponent to book place in last 16

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

However, Hansi Flick will take over until further notice and will manage the team against Olympiacos and Borussia Dortmund.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Kovac had been in charge since July 2018 and led Bayern to a league-and-cup double last season.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Marco Silva survived a major scare of losing his job as Everton staged a dramatic comeback at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 3, to force 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Both sides came into the match in poor shape having struggled in the opening weeks of the new season.

Can Nigeria U17 team win a 6th World Cup title in Brazil? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...